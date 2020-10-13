Rihanna, Lady Gaga and More Stars Among America's Richest Self-Made Women of 2020

As Beyoncé famously sang, "Who run the world?! Girls!"

The legendary female anthem couldn't ring more true now that Forbes has released its highly-anticipated list of America's Richest Self-Made Women. Featured on the coveted list? None other than Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Queen Bey herself and many more stars.

In fact, a few Kardashian-Jenners made the cut thanks to their long-running show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, successful beauty brands, partnerships and countless other business ventures.

The annual list doesn't just take into account each stars' accomplishments and side hustles. Most celebrities have helped the nation as a whole in some special way.

As the publication noted, "These trailblazers, worth a collective $90 billion, have started or helped expand companies that do everything from build rockets to create snowboards to make Covid-19 tests."

While the coronavirus has impacted some celebrity earnings, it has also had the opposite effect for others. Take Rihanna's fun and flirty range of intimates through her Savage x Fenty label. Or Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line, which sells an array of cozy sets perfect for working from home.