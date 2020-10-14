Lilliana Vazquez Has Something She Wants to Say About Representation

Instagram/Lilliana Vazquez

E!: What would you like to see changed in the entertainment industry?

LV: I'm 40 years old and this last year, 2019, was the first year that I saw stories that represented how I grew up in an authentic real way on television. I mean if you just look at the Emmys, we had one nomination. It was Alexis Bledel for The Handmaid's Tale. She's from Argentina, she identifies as Latina. But look at the wealth of content. I mean you had The Baker and the Beauty, One Day at a Time with Rita Moreno, which pushed boundaries of the perception and the narratives of Latinx people in the U.S. We're not just drug dealers and housekeepers and gardeners. You had Vida, which was showing the beautiful culture of Boyle Heights in L.A. and also exploring LGBTQ+ stories through a Latino lens. I was blown away, because you never get to see that.

And so that's what becomes so upsetting is that, yes, we're making progress and I get it, it's like one step at a time. But when you are 60 million strong, and you have so much consumer power—I mean, the Latinx spending power, it would be the eighth largest GDP in the world. When you have numbers like that, and you have zero Emmy nominations and some of the best shows on television are being canceled, you're going to have to ask yourself why. And is it because people aren't watching them, or is it because networks are not giving these shows enough time to let them find an audience. And I think, for me, the answer is in the latter.