Here's Proof Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly See Themselves as "Life Partners"

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are much more than a 2020 fling.

Less than three months after going Instagram official, Hollywood's hot new couple isn't showing signs of slowing down. According to a source, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are "planning their future together" and are "very serious."

"They see themselves as soulmates and life partners," the source shared with E! News. "They are taking steps every day to build on that. Machine Gun Kelly has met her kids and is becoming a part of their lives. She wanted to make sure it was going in a serious direction and they both feel very strongly that it is."

"They have met each other's families and the kids are a big part of that," the insider continued. "They are very much in love and excited that they have found one another."

Megan has three children with ex Brian Austin Green. Back In August, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up about co-parenting with his famous ex.