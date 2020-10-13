Why Is the New Trailer For The Crown Season 4 So Intense?

Princess Diana has arrived but this is no fairytale princess story.

The Crown just released a new trailer for season four and while of course we know how dark things got for Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the '80s and '90s, the trailer makes that darkness very prominent. Even as Diana, played by Emma Corrin, hangs out of cars and dances with her future husband, intense, pounding music gives a certain sense of foreboding. On top of that, a portion of the sermon from Charles and Diana's wedding plays via voiceover and is somehow anything but romantic.

The trailer puts Diana front and center, but it also offers a glimpse of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and shows Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) dealing with the illnesses that plagued her until she died in 2002.