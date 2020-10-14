What the Stars of Little Giants Are Up to Now

The little Giants aren't so little anymore.

Though it was considered a box office disappointment after its release in October 1994, Little Giants has gone on to become a cult classic in the 26 years since.

Intended to be the Bad News Bears or Mighty Ducks for football, the comedy found Ed O'Neill and Rick Moranis starring as polar opposite brothers facing off against one another with their respective pee-wee teams, the fiercely talented Cowboys and the Giants, an underdog team of misfits. (We'll give you one guess as to which team ends up winning the big game in the end.)

The feel-good movie helped cement Devon Sawa's status as the ultimate '90s heartthrob and its lead, Becky "Ice Box" O'Shea, played by Shawna Maldron, became an inspiration to young girls.