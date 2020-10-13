Dominic West and Wife Catherine FitzGerald Say They're "Still Together" Despite Those Lily James Photos

Dominic West and wife Catherine FitzGerald are standing together.

Less than 24 hours after photos of the actor displaying PDA with Lily James spread online, West and FitzGerald stepped outside of their home in Cotswold, England and kissed in front of reporters.

"Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together," he told the press, according to The Daily Mail and The Sun. He then proceeded to leave a note signed by the couple that echoed this statement.

According to the outlets, West's wedding ring appeared to be off. Meanwhile, FitzGerald stuffed her hand into her pocket. She also seemed to be carrying a wadded-up tissue.

The two smiled and posed for pictures. But according to The Daily Mail, West didn't address any of his photos with James. The publication noted The Affair star and the landscape designer then returned to their home but drove off together shortly after.