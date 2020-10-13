See the Kardashian Sisters Try to Make Sense of Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Shocking Fight

Staying neutral.

In this clip from Thursday, Oct. 15's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian sisters have a candid conversation in the aftermath of Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's shocking fight.

"There was already tension when the night started. There was tension at dinner," Khloe Kardashian remarks. "She didn't come to the drag show, but it was building up and building up and, I think, it just boiled over and that's what happened."

As Kim Kardashian agrees with this theory, Khloe goes on to add that the situation "sucks for everybody."

The Good American mogul continues, "Sisters can get over it, I don't know if you're not a sister how easy that is to get over it."

Continuing on this topic, Khloe reminds Kim and Kourtney Kardashian that they don't know the full story since they weren't in the car.

In response, Kim notes, "Obviously, she wouldn't react like that. They had a sister fight, Corey happened to be there, he's now in the middle of it. It's just super annoying."