Celebrate Rihanna's 2020 PCAs Style Star Nomination With Her Best Fashion Moments Ever

NOV. 16, 2020
She's shining bright like a diamond!

Rihanna is one of the nominees for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards for the Style Star of 2020. She's a musician, businesswoman and a fashion icon. There's pretty much nothing she can't do! Rihanna defines fashion as freedom.

"'Freedom is the comfortability of a piece and being who you are a thousand percent," she told E! News in February at New York Fashion Week. "'Cause I guess there's a lot of discomfort based on the barriers that society puts on you. What they tell you should be, shouldn't be, look like, not look like, talk like, dress like and to just be OK with whatever it is that you feel and are. That to me is the ultimate freedom."

She's stayed true to those words and has always used her wardrobe to set the tone for who she is and what she stands for. Recently, she collaborated with ASAI to create a Black Lives Matter dress in support of the organization and other organizations fighting for justice. One of the many reasons she's a true style icon.

Rihanna's Fashion Week Appearances Over the Years

Scroll through the gallery below to see why Rihanna is a total style star! From owning the Met Gala red carpet to the Grammys and beyond, there's literally never been a time Ri-Ri hasn't made our jaws drop with her ahead-of-the-curve style sense.

Don't forget to go to the official E! People's Choice Awards site to vote for the Style Star of 2020. Voting ends on Oct. 23!

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m., only on E!
Ian West/PA Wire
Hint of Mint

In Fenty

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Comfortable Couture

In John Galliano

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Bringing the Drama

In Givenchy Couture

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Fierce in Fenty

In Fenty

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Think Pink

In Fenty

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Plum Pleats

In Givenchy

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Met Magic

In Maison Margiela.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Radiant in Red

In Giambattista Valli. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Pink Princess

In Giambattista Valli. 

Best Image / BACKGRID
Vision in White

In Dior.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Lovely Lavender

In Armani.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Red Carpet Royalty

In Dior. 

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Flower Power

In Comme des Garcons. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Orange Obsessions

In Armani Prive.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Dior
Back to Black

In Dior. 

AKM-GSI
Blue Beauty

In Fendi. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sundrop

In Guo Pei.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Golden Delicious

In Dior.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Bows or Bust

In Adam Selman.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Cupcake Confection

In Giambattista Valli Couture.

Brad Barket/Getty Images
Unspoiled Style

In Adam Selman.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Bronze Babe

In Fendi.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation
Mermaid Maven

In Zac Posen.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Racy Pasties

In Tom Ford.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation
Ball Gown Beauty

In Zac Posen.

NGRE/AKM-GSI
White Hot

In Stella McCartney.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Tuxedo Jacket

In Stella McCartney.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Pretty Pink Suit

In Altuzarra.

Getty Images
Lady in Red

In Azzedine Alaïa.

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images
Woah There

In Adam Selman.

photos
View More Photos From Rihanna's Best Looks
Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m., only on E!

