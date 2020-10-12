People's Choice AwardsCardi BKristin CavallariSonglandShop E!VideosPhotos

Stock Up for the Holidays and Save up to 60% at Wayfair's Appliance Sale

Shop fridges, air purifiers, dishwashers and more at a discount!

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 12, 2020 8:54 PMTags
E-Comm: Wayfair Appliance Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're in the market for new appliances, we have the sale for you: Wayfair's up to 60% off appliance sale, going on now. This sale includes fridges, washer and dryers, space heaters and air purifiers, kitchen appliances, small appliances, dishwashers and more. It ends on the 21st, so be sure to shop quick!

Below, some of our favorite small appliance finds from this awesome sale. 

read
Save up To 70% at Wayfair's October Clearance

Bell + Howell Ultrasonic Tabletop Humidifier

This humidifier is also a seven-color LED night light. You can diffuse your favorite essential oils in it. 

$100
$50
Wayfair

Heat Storm Wave 1,000 Watt Electric Infrared Wall Mounted Heater

As temps drop, invest in this wall-mounted heater. It comes with a remote and is super quiet.

$109
$80
Wayfair

Trending Stories

1

Pics From Kim Kardashian’s Colorado Getaway With Kanye West & Kids

2

Lily James and Married Dominic West Share Steamy Kiss

3

Princess Eugenie Shares New Wedding Photos in Anniversary Tribute

KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

You can't beat this 40% off deal on a stand mixer. It comes in a ton of different colors. 

$500
$300
Wayfair

Dash Family Size Air Fryer

This family-size air fryer comes in a bunch of cute colors and is reviewer-loved. It has a non-stick surface and an automatic shutoff function. 

$100
$80
Wayfair

Keurig K-Mini Single Cup Coffee Maker

Make a single cup of coffee with this mini Keurig that comes in three colors. It's great for small spaces and as a holiday gift.

$80
$74
Wayfair

KitchenAid Ultra Power Five-Speed Hand Mixer

Save on this hand mixer that comes in five colors. It has five speeds.

$60
$50
Wayfair

Nostalgia Mid-Century Retro Countertop Microwave

How cute is this retro-inspired microwave in a seafoam green? Its design may be midcentury, but it has all of the modern-day functions. 

$180
$140
Wayfair

Up next, Wayfair is your one-stop-shop for all holiday décor. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Pics From Kim Kardashian’s Colorado Getaway With Kanye West & Kids

2

Lily James and Married Dominic West Share Steamy Kiss

3

Why We Can't Wait to Watch This Bachelorette Twist Unfold

4

Meet Jeff Dye, the Comedian Kristin Cavallari Is "Casually Dating"

5
Exclusive

Inside Cardi B's Vegas Birthday Party with Offset, Kylie Jenner & More