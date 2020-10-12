Mindy KalingKatharine McPheePeople's Choice AwardsSonglandShop E!VideosPhotos

All the Pics from Kim Kardashian's Colorado Getaway with Kanye West and Kids

By Allison Crist Oct 12, 2020
Family fun.

There's no better destination for a fall getaway than Colorado, and that's exactly where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ventured this past weekend.

The KKW Beauty owner documented the trip on Instagram, uploading a series of nature snapshots and adorable photos of her and Kanye's kids, North West and Saint West, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest, Reign Disick

Kim and Kanye were also pictured, with the former doing everything from shooting a bow and arrow to relaxing in an indoor hot tub with a picturesque view of the Colorado mountains.

In what's almost certainly the best photo of the bunch, a beaming Kanye can be seen playing around with the kiddos.

All in all, the trip looked to be a relaxing yet fun getaway! Kim's additional photos hinted that the family went for bike rides and explored a nearby lake, all while soaking in the natural surroundings.

Check out all of the photos from the Kardashian-West Colorado trip by scrolling through the below gallery!

Make sure you're caught up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, too. Past seasons are available to binge on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Friday, Sept. 18 at 8:30 p.m., only on E!
Instagram
Cheesin' in Colorado

Kanye West flashed a bright smile while playing around with North West, Saint West and Reign Disick on a weekend getaway to Colorado.

Instagram
Katniss Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, bow and arrow in hand, got in touch with her inner Katniss Everdeen during an archery session.

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest child Reign tagged along with Kim's family on the trip for some quality cousin time!

Instagram
Bringing the Outdoors Indoors

A glimpse at the luxurious vacation home the family stayed in.

Instagram
Soaking in Serenity

Kim took in the sweeping Colorado views from the comfort of a hot tub. 

Instagram
Colorful Colorado

The KKW Beauty owner ventured out, snapping various photos of the gorgeous Colorado scenery. 

Instagram
Trip Transportation

The family who bikes together, stays together.

Instagram
Caught in Action

Kim captured horses grazing in an open pasture, resulting in a photo that looks like it could be a painting!

Instagram
Lake Livin'

Another stunning snapshot of the Colorado landscape. What an ideal getaway!

Talk about a serene vacation!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Friday, Sept. 18 at 8:30 p.m., only on E!

