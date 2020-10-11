Inside Cardi B's Extravagant Vegas Birthday Party with Offset, Kylie Jenner and More

Cardi B is living her best life.

The "WAP" rapper celebrated her 28th birthday with one larger-than-life party. On Saturday, Oct. 10, the Bronx native flew to Las Vegas for an unforgettable weekend with her nearest and dearest.

Not only was Offset in attendance but according to a source, Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Floyd Mayweather, Meek Mill, The Weeknd and more celebrated the star's birthday.

"The Weeknd had his own table and Teyana Taylor was seated there with him," the source shares. "Kylie Jenner arrived with a small group of friends and was incredibly friendly and social with all the party guests who were excited to meet her."

According to the source, "a marching band greeted Megan by playing 'WAP.'"

"Cardi came ready to party," the insider explains, adding that she arrived to her birthday bash after her guests. "Cardi's birthday was held at AREA 15 and was a Sahara Desert-theme... complete with live camels," reveals the insider. "There was also a photo booth that took live photos of guests."