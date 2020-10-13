People's Choice AwardsCardi BKristin CavallariSonglandShop E!VideosPhotos

Justin Bieber's Crocs Are Here to Rock Your Croctober

Shop this unexpected collab before it sells out.

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 13, 2020 4:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleJustin BieberShoesShoppingCelebritiesShopShop Designer CollaborationsShop Fashion
E-Comm: Crocs x Justin BieberCrocs

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The new Justin Bieber Crocs collab is here! The Biebs is a big fan of Crocs himself, and the limited edition pair he's dropping comes in the signature yellow of his clothing brand, Drew House. The Crocs come with eight Jibbitz charms on them and retail for $59.99.

"I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally," the Grammy Award-winning singer says. "With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear."

read
The New Coach x Jennifer Lopez Bag Is Perfect for Fall

Justin Bieber Crocs

The Justin Bieber Crocs come with eight Jibbitz charms on them, including one for Drew House.

$60
Crocs

Up next, Taylor Swift, Ashley Benson and more celebs give this $65 necklace their vote. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

—Originally published Oct. 12, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. PT

Trending Stories

1

The Kardashian Sisters Try to Make Sense of Kendall & Kylie's Fight

2

Pics From Kim Kardashian’s Colorado Getaway With Kanye West & Kids

3

John Travolta Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

4

Lily James and Married Dominic West Share Steamy Kiss

5
Exclusive

Jacob Elordi Talks Working With Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas