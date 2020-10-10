Mindy KalingKatharine McPheePeople's Choice AwardsSonglandShop E!VideosPhotos

Celebrate National Handbag Day With Nordstrom Rack's Flash Sale

Shop handbags at a discount from all of your favorite brands!

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 10, 2020 3:00 PMTags
EComm: Nordstrom Rack National Handbag Day SaleE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's National Handbag Day (who knew such a wonderful thing existed?), and Nordstrom Rack is celebrating with a flash sale. That's right: They have an amazing sale on handbags going on right now. It already ends on the 13th, so be sure to shop quick!

Below, some handbags at a discount that we're been eyeing from Coach, Marc Jacobs and more of our favorite brands.

Coach Turnlock Leather Hobo Bag

This gorgeous pebbled leather hobo bag has a classic turn-lock closure and comes in three colors. It can be worn over-the-shoulder or crossbody. 

$350
$170
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs The Grind Tote

Enter: Your perfect new work bag. It's made of a classic pebbled leather. 

$395
$195
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Simple Circle Crossbody Bag

This simple leather circle crossbody bag comes in two colors and is uber-affordable.

$98
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Empire City Mini Messenger Leather Crossbody Bag

Add a pop of blue to your outfit with this crossbody bag that also comes in two other colors. It's made of leather and has a fold-over front flap.

$325
$160
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Leather Crossbody

You'll get so much wear out of this taupe, leather crossbody with a chain-link top handle. 

$279
$100
Nordstrom Rack

