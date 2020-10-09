Tiger King's Doc Antle Indicted on Wildlife Trafficking Charges

Yet another Tiger King star has found themselves in trouble with the law.
On Friday, Oct. 9, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced the indictment of Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina. Doc is charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.
In addition to the Tiger King star, Keith A. Wilson, owner of Wilson's Wild Animal Park in Virginia, and Doc's two daughters, Tawny Antle and Tilakum Watterson, were also charged. Keith was indicted on the same charges as Doc, while Tawny was indicted on one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of violating the Endangered Species Act. Tilakum faces two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.
Keith and Doc are accused of trafficking lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina.
According to the press release from the attorney general's office, the animal law unit began looking into the relationship between Keith and Doc after the former was previously indicted in November 2019 on 46 counts of animal cruelty.
Keith's trial on the November 2019 charges is set for June 2021.
Since the 2019 indictment, all 119 animals at his "roadside zoo" have been safely removed from the premises, per the press release. According to the attorney general, Keith allegedly "cruelly treated, neglected, or deprived the animal[s] of adequate care."
E! News reached out to Doc's legal representatives for comment, but has not heard back.
Controversy continues to follow the individuals featured in Tiger King.
The star of the famous Netflix docu-series, Joe Exotic, is currently serving time for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin and violating several wildlife laws.
As for Baskin, she was recently booted off Dancing With the Stars after just three weeks. She said that she joined the show to highlight her conservation efforts, but her presence on the reality series also brought renewed attention to the disappearance of her late husband, Don Lewis.