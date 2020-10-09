Mindy KalingKatharine McPheePeople's Choice AwardsSonglandShop E!VideosPhotos

Want a Vintage Camera Phone Case Like Emily in Paris? Here's Where to Get One

Near exact replicas and decent copies abound at outlets like Casetify, Redbubble, Zazzle and more.

By Carly Milne Oct 09, 2020 7:55 PMTags
HomeShopShop Home
E-comm: Want a Vintage Camera Phone Case Like Emily in Paris, Heres Where to Get OneNetflix

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Have you binged Emily in Paris yet? If you have, chances are you're obsessed with Lily Collins' chic vintage camera phone case. We know where you can get one just like it!

Thankfully, there are a bunch of online outlets that have a range of options to choose from. Some of our favorites come from Redbubble, where you can find a variety of vintage-inspired cases, even including those old-school disposable cameras. Casetify has some neat options as well, including classic and vintage silhouettes. We also loved the ones you can find at Zazzle and Society6, too.

But if you want some suggestions to help you choose, we picked out some faves and shared them down below. Shop 'em to protect your phone in style!

read
Taylor Swift, Ashley Benson & More Celebs Give This $65 Necklace Their Vote

Vintage Camera iPhone Case & Cover

Say cheese with this durable, flexible case that grips the edges of your phone with shock absorbent TPU, covered with an anti-fingerprint finish so your case always looks pristine. The image is ink printed on the case, which offers full access to all the necessary ports, and is compatible with wireless charging platforms. Yay!

$22
Redbubble

Casetify Vintage Camera Phone Case

Take the vintage camera look in another direction with this ultra impact case, offering nearly 10-foot drop protection thanks to qìtech shockproof material. But all that protection and style still manages to come in an ultra sleek and slim case that won't add bulk to your phone.

$60
$45
Casetify

Trending Stories

1

Blake Jenner Addresses Melissa Benoist's Domestic Violence Claims

2

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Laugh Off Their Shocking KUWTK Fight

3
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Ant and Christina Anstead's Divorce

Society6 Old Camera iPhone Case

Here's another classic camera giving us supreme old-school vibes, covering this slim case that easily snaps on to your phone and protects it from bumps and scrapes. It's flexible but impact resistant, easy to put on and take off, doesn't interfere with ports or wireless charging, and comes in options ranging from an iPhone8 to iPhone11.

$36
$29
Society6

Vintage Steampunk Camera Case-Mate iPhone Case

With a hard plastic shell and shock absorbing liner for added protection, we're loving this vintage-camera-meets-steampunk take on this trend. The case is impact resistant with a lay-flat bezel to protect your screen from surface contact, saving it from scratches and cracks. Plus, you'll still get access to all your ports, and you'll look super chic when you take a call.

$39
Zazzle

If you're in the market for new home decor, we have the details on the best deals at Wayfair's October Clearance Sale! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Blake Jenner Addresses Melissa Benoist's Domestic Violence Claims

2

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Laugh Off Their Shocking KUWTK Fight

3
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Ant and Christina Anstead's Divorce

4
Breaking

Mindy Kaling Reveals She Gave Birth to Baby No. 2

5

Here's What Caused Kendall & Kylie Jenner’s Fight on KUWTK