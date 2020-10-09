The MixtapE! Presents Thalía, Sofía Reyes and More Latinx New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

We're nearing the end of Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 15. But before we say goodbye to the celebration for another year, we thought we'd send it out in style by dedicating this week's roundup exclusively to the Latinx community.

With that in mind, these are the tracks released over the last few weeks by superstars and up-and-comers alike that have stuck with us. From the latest banger dropped by the Queen of Latin Pop herself to several singles from others whose names might not be that familiar just yet, they're all en feugo.