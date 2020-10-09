Kendall and Kylie Jenner Laugh Off Their Shocking KUWTK Fight

Laughing off the drama.
On Thursday, Oct. 8's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E! viewers watched as Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner got into an upsetting fight. However, it seems that the Jenner sisters are well over this drama as they joked about the incident on Twitter.
Following the episode's airing, one fan took to social media and shared a throwback GIF of Kendall and Kylie fighting in a car as young kids.
The Twitter user went on to quip, "Lost footage of what was going on in that car just now @KylieJenner @KendallJenner #KUWTK."
As only audio of the sisterly spat was documented on KUWTK, this gave fellow fans a chuckle, with over 3,000 users liking the original post.
The tweet even caught Kylie's attention, who responded with, "pretty accurate."
Yet, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul didn't condone the altercation as she added, "sister fights like that are never ok!!! #kuwtk"
Shortly after Kylie's response, Kendall weighed in, "lmao! actually tho!"
Kim Kardashian also spotted the tweet and noted that it was "very accurate." She also went on to explain that Kendall and Kylie used to "fight like this as kids all the time!!!!"
As for why the fight wasn't captured by the KUWTK cameras, Kim told her 66.9 million Twitter followers that they had already concluded filming "when the fight broke out."
The KKW Beauty boss explained, "…They still had their mics on and we still had our car cams on!"
Kim, along with Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, didn't witness the fight but overheard it on the phone.
During last night's episode, Khloe explained, "We're just hearing high-pitched screaming, we can't even figure out what's happening, and it just sounds really crazy."
As was documented in last night's episode, the sisters got into a shocking fight in Palm Springs after a miscommunication about bringing Kendall home.
Thankfully, it seems everyone is in a better place as Khloe wrote online, "Just remember... family is FOREVER!!! #KUWTK"