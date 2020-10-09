Gloria Estefan Opens Up About Red Table Talk—and Why Latinos Are Not a Monolithic Community

E! News: What's the Estefan twist to Red Table Talk?

Gloria Estefan: One thing that we have that the Smiths don't have is we've got a red piano! Yeah, they had one that Alicia Keys played, but we got our own. Emily and I do three performances across eight episodes. They're songs we did together and no one's heard us do before. That's an added feature that's going to be fun and was really exciting for Em and I to work on. And we co-wrote the theme song for the show! Emily produced all the music and I co-wrote the lyrics with her, so we also filmed a fun video together and we had a blast doing that.

E!: What was it like to meet Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith?

GE: We were supposed to shoot this show last March, so it was fantastic because before COVID happened, we got to go to L.A. to visit them at the set of their home. Oh my God, what a magnificent home they have. And when we saw that table, it was like one of those movie moments when you hear, like, a choir of angels or something. The damn table is already as much of a star as Jada! So it was really very interesting and very informative to sit back there and watch. They were shooting the colorism episode that day, so they had a lot of guests. And it was incredible to see the behind-the-scenes and the amazing work that the producers were doing and how that giant conversation was gonna get edited down. They do it masterfully.

E!: Did they offer any hosting tips?

GE: They just told us just, you know, you're gonna be yourself. And they came to us because they already had done their homework and knew who Lili was and knew who I was. So they weren't going in blind. And they had followed Emily and seen how she had been. That's why they approached us and thought that we would be good for the show, because they felt that what we can bring to the table was what they were looking for in expanding the series. We really loved doing it. It was a great experience. And I got to hang out with my niece and my daughter even more. So it was fantastic.

E!: You, Lili, and Emily all went to therapy before shooting. Why? Walk us through that decision.

GE: Yeah, but it wasn't because we were filming. We went to therapy to heal. Three years ago, I lost my mother and Emily came out [as gay] at the same time. And for the first time, I really found myself struggling emotionally. The grief was huge. At the same time, Emily was pulling away because of what she was going through. And I got Lili and Lina [her daughter] into therapy because of the divorce. They were in really bad shape. That's how we all ended up in therapy. That has helped us be able to come to the table.