Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Receive Apology for "Intrusive" Photos Taken of Son Archie

Don't mess with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's privacy.
On Friday, Oct. 9, E! News confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached a settlement with photo agency X17 over photos taken of Archie Harrison at a private home.
"Over the summer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took action against intrusive and illegal paparazzi photos taken of their family at a private residence," Prince Harry and Meghan's attorney said in a statement to NBC News. "Today, the agency responsible for those photos—X17—apologized and agreed to a permanent injunction and reimbursement of a portion of legal fees. This is a successful outcome. All families have a right, protected by law, to feel safe and secure at home."
X17 also released a statement where they vowed to not follow similar practices in the future when capturing celebrities.
"We apologize to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son for the distress we have caused," the photo agency said in a statement. "We were wrong to offer these photographs and commit to not doing so again."
Prince Harry and Meghan took legal action back in July to ensure their "right to be left alone in the privacy of their home."
In court documents obtained by E! News, the couple's attorney said the duo decided to file the complaint after learning an unknown photographer was allegedly "shopping photographs" of their son Archie.
According to Prince Harry and Meghan's attorney, "It is clear from a description of the photographs being shopped that they were taken of activities in the backyard of the residence, unbeknownst to [Meghan and Harry]."
The couple's lawyer further claimed the family of three had been subject to "invasions of privacy" through the use of drones and helicopters, despite their "best efforts" to fortify their home with mesh fencing.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers," the lawyer stated, "and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions."
In August, E! News confirmed that Meghan and Prince Harry moved into their first family home near Santa Barbara, Calif. And for those wondering, the two are definitely enjoying some time away from cameras.
"They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family," the couple's rep shared.