Jack White to Replace Morgan Wallen as Saturday Night Live's Musical Guest

Jack White is ready to take the Saturday Night Live stage.
The White Stripes star will be replacing Morgan Wallen as the musical guest on the Oct. 10 episode of Saturday Night Live. Creator Lorne Michaels confirmed the news during an interview with Willie Geist that aired on the Oct. 9 episode of Today.
"We're still in the middle of it," the executive producer said. "I know Jack White is coming in and there could be some other stuff."
Although, he acknowledged the change was a bit short notice. "Calling somebody on a Thursday to be here for Friday is complicated," he said. "It has to be people who are ready to go."
However, Michaels said the artist, who has made several SNL appearances over the years, is "always good on the show."
Fans first learned Wallen would not be taking the Studio 8H stage earlier this week after it was revealed the 27-year-old country music singer had broken SNL's COVID-19 protocols. In videos that spread online, Wallen was seen partying maskless and not social distancing after an Alabama football game. Geist said Michaels was the one to call the artist and tell him his SNL performance had been canceled.
"Yeah, and it probably isn't the first country singer, the first person from rock and roll who partied after a big, in that case, a football game or a concert," Michaels said. "But, we're just living in a different time and everything is scrutinized."
Wallen also spoke out in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 7. "I'm not positive for COVID," he said in the clip, "but my actions this past weekend were pretty shortsighted and they've obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this."
In addition, he apologized to the show, to his fans and to his team "for bringing me these opportunities and I let them down."
"On a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do," Wallen said. "You know, I think I've lost myself a little bit. I've tried to find joy in the wrong places. I don't know. It's left me with less joy, so I'm going to go try to work on that. I'm going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself."
"I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again," he added. "And Lorne Michaels actually gave me a lot of encouragement by letting my know that we'll find another time to make this up. So, that means a lot to me. Thank you for that."
Bill Burr is set to host SNL this weekend. Fans can also catch the rest of Michaels' interview on Oct. 11 during Sunday Today With Willie Geist.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).