The Best Masks for an At-Home Spa Experience

Don't forget to wear a face mask!

We're not leaving home at the moment without our trusty face covering, but don't forget to slip into something more comfortable once the sun goes down.

Soothing, calming, clarifying: Face masks are synonymous with self-care for a good reason. Thicker formulas can be applied as the perfect multi-tasker while ticking off the weekend chores, while the ever-popular sheet mask demands a dedicated relaxation session while seated. Or why not try multi-masking to achieve the ultimate customized treatment? Any way you dice it, it's a win-win.

From pore-refining and unclogging, to total hydration and smoothing, there really is a mask for any occasion. Log off, unwind and apply one of these beauties for the ultimate in at-home pampering.