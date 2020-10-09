The Best Masks for an At-Home Spa Experience

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't forget to wear a face mask!
We're not leaving home at the moment without our trusty face covering, but don't forget to slip into something more comfortable once the sun goes down.
Soothing, calming, clarifying: Face masks are synonymous with self-care for a good reason. Thicker formulas can be applied as the perfect multi-tasker while ticking off the weekend chores, while the ever-popular sheet mask demands a dedicated relaxation session while seated. Or why not try multi-masking to achieve the ultimate customized treatment? Any way you dice it, it's a win-win.
From pore-refining and unclogging, to total hydration and smoothing, there really is a mask for any occasion. Log off, unwind and apply one of these beauties for the ultimate in at-home pampering.
Aceology Lifting Treatment Mask
All that glitters is gold, but this mask will make your face glow. Step into the future with this Oscar-worthy exfoliating peel, which stops the first signs of ageing in its tracks while covering the face in a gilded wrap. Wave farewell to lackluster, droopy skin with a hardy orange, green purslane, purple perilla and asphodeloides root. We won't even judge if you snap a mask selfie in this one!
Alya Skin Australian Pink Clay
Calling Dr. Detox! Get your skin deep-down clean with this cult-favourite. Safe on even the most sensitive skintypes, this mask heroes Kaolin clay, used for detoxification and uprooting problematic acne, and reduces healing time. It reduces inflammation while calming the skin, and the gentle formula isn't drying after removal. Apply a thin layer and sit pretty in pink.
Paula's Choice Super Hydrate Overnight Mask
If there was a superhero responsible for saving your face, this would be it. Hydrating, calming and soothing, one application of this cream-gel formula will have your converted. Reishi mushroom and cloudberry work in tandem to reduce visible redness, while tried-and-tested Shea Butter locks in moisture for thirsty skin. Leave this comfortable mask on as an overnight mask for heightened results: dewy, plump and protected skin upon awakening.
Nair Leg Mask Hair Removal + Beauty Treatment Charcoal
Why should faces have all the fun? Let your legs shine for Summer with this revolutionary new 3-in-1 treatment from Nair. Perfect for use in-between waxing or laser appointments, this 100% Natural Clay and charcoal-infused lotion applies to the skin like a dream, washing away to reveal softer, smoother and totally touchable legs. Multi-task while you're face masking, and walk away with perfectly preened pins—win-win!
Face Shop Blueberry Sheet Mask
Firm up your face with nature's favourite fruit: the blueberry. This wonder-berry helps to create a firming moisture barrier to revitalize and energize skin—a must for tired or dry skintypes. Lightly scented and ever-so-juicy, this sheet mask is free from parabens, triethanolamine, propylene glycol, tar colorant and mineral oil (basically, the worst kind of nasties). Massage any excess serum into the skin and you're good to go.
dear, klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask
Dear Klairs: can we get this in jumbo-size, please? This K-Beauty staple is reminiscent of a jelly moisturizer, with a lightweight, wearable texture for day or night use. Perfect for firming and hydrating the skin, Vitamin E and Niacinamide work hard on the face for noticeable and radiant results. This mask has a slightly cooling effect on the skin, so stock up for Summer months ahead.
Alkira Anti-Pollution Facial Masque
From the founders of Sukin comes this all-natural, all-powerful anti-pollution masque to save our skin from everyday stressors. A gritty-but-fine textured charcoal formulation, it helps to fight pesky blemishes, lift away stubborn impurities and transform problematic skin—perfect for combination complexions. Alkira harnesses the power of the Australian bush, allowing Tasmanian Blue Gum, Lemon and Aniseed Myrtle to work their magic in this detoxifying mask.
Jurlique Intense Recovery Mask
For the face in need of some extra TLC, go intense with this botanical blend of Rose Hip, Carrot Oils and Chamomile. Squeeze a decent amount of this green clay-based mask onto the fingers and gently work over the face to de-stress tired skin and vanquish fine lines. Potent but placid, this formula is suitable for even those with sensitive complexions. Put your feet up and let the mask do the rest.
Decleor Hydra Floral Intense Hydrating and Plumping Oil Mask
Relatively under the radar, this oil mask is a brilliant multi-tasker for a decadent experience. Beginning as a cream, it melts into the skin and become a luxurious oil. To extend your self-care practice, try applying to the décolletage and body like a moisturizer and see the benefits of Wild Pansy Extract and Hyaluronic Acid before your very eyes. Cocoon yourself in this silky smooth mask for the ultimate at-home spa.
Formula 10.0.6 Be Berry Awake Energising Peel Mask
Yumberry? Yes, this is a real thing! A more delicate, tarter sister of the raspberry, this rich red fruit is a potent circulation booster and helps to stimulate and plump the skin. Coupled with Pomegranate for a fresh, zingy effect, pop this one on after your morning shower while enjoying a coffee. It will really put a pep in your step—and a spring in your skin. Unbeatable for the price.
