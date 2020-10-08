Why Jonathan Bennett Says the Mean Girls Reunion Was a Little "Awkward"

A super-fetch time.

In case you somehow missed that this past Saturday was Mean Girls Day—a real thing, all thanks to a throwaway line about October 3rd that's since become one of the film's most iconic references—cast members like Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and more all got together to honor the movie's 16-year anniversary.

Jonathan Bennett, who played the dreamy Aaron Samuels, was among those at the virtual reunion, and he stopped by Thursday, Oct. 8's Daily Pop to reveal what it was like getting the gang back together again.

"It was a moment!" Jonathan told E!'s Justin Sylvester and Daily Pop guest host Rocsi Diaz. "Because here's the thing...we haven't all been together in 16 years, and to all be together for the first time, and do it on Zoom—already it's awkward to see each other for the first time; you want to say so many things—but then when you're on a Zoom call, it's even more awkward because you're waiting for the person to talk and you don't want to interrupt."

Especially when Tina's talking, Jonathan noted: "You're just like, 'Whatever you wanna say!'"