Storm Reid Shares the Message She Learned From A Wrinkle in Time Casting Backlash

Storm Reid wants her acting roles to be "progressive," and that's why she recognizes that people felt "uncomfortable" about her casting in A Wrinkle in Time three years ago.

The actress reflected on the backlash she received after taking on the role of Meg in the 2018 film adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's 1962 book, A Wrinkle in Time.

"Some people had problems with me playing Meg because they'd loved her as a Caucasian girl for so long," she told InStyle on Thursday, Oct. 8. "They were uncomfortable to have that shift, but the only way to create change in our world is through people willing to be uncomfortable."

But Reid is "intentional" about the parts she chooses, and it's all part of her goal to have a forward-thinking conversation about society's most underrepresented groups.

"I see each one as an opportunity to have a progressive conversation and represent people and situations that are underrepresented," the 17-year-old explained. "Young girls deserve to see themselves onscreen. Because how can you feel like you're able to succeed when you don't see yourself succeeding?"