Kelly Ripa Reflects on Her and Mark Consuelos' Decision to Quit Drinking 3 Years Ago

It may be 5 o'clock somewhere, but Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos won't drink to that. The couple decided to quit alcohol, a move that Kelly recently told Parade contributed to the pair's "healthy lifestyle."
"We did both quit drinking almost three years ago," Kelly shared in the new interview. "Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about like clean living—maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference."
Kelly, who recently appeared opposite Mark on his CW series Riverdale, previously talked about her decision to stop drinking with Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest.
"They are saying Americans bought less wine in the last year," she told Ryan on their show in January. "It's the first drop in a quarter of a century. Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this slip. I have influenced the market."
She joked that she made up at least "25 percent" of alcohol sales before making the choice to stop drinking.
In fact, Kelly and Mark, who share three children, talk often about their pursuit of a healthy lifestyle. In May, Kelly broke down her (very green!) diet to Harper's Bazaar's YouTube series Food Diaries: Bite Size and revealed she likes to work out every day of the week—sometimes while watching her own show on the treadmill!
"Most people that write into our show or DM us, will always say, 'Oh, I watch your show when I'm on the treadmill at the gym,'" she explained in the video. "And I think to myself, 'Yes, that makes sense. Because... I will watch the show and work out at the gym.'"
As for Mark, his Instagram proves he can keep up with his younger Riverdale co-stars. Sometimes, he and Kelly even do yoga together—such as with this wild pose over their May 2018 anniversary weekend.
While Kelly and Mark may not cheers to another year of marriage with a margarita, a celebratory kale smoothie and workout session will do just fine.