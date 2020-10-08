People's Choice AwardsSonglandShop E!VideosPhotos

Say Goodbye to Kirsten Dunst's On Becoming a God in Central Florida—And More Canceled Show

After initially receiving the season two green light last fall, Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida, starring Kirsten Dunst, has been given the ax. Here’s why.

By Jonathan Borge Oct 08, 2020 7:05 PM
TVKirsten Dunst
TV shows are trying to stay alive by the skin of their teeth in 2020.

Just days after Netflix announced the cancelation of Glow, Showtime revealed that it has given the ax to On Becoming a God in Central Florida, the swampy dark comedy that earned Kristen Dunst a 2020 Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. It was initially renewed for season two in September 2019.

According to the network, pandemic-related complications led to the tough decision.

"Last year, Showtime renewed On Becoming a God in Central Florida but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season," Showtime said in a statement to E! News. "The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging On Becoming a God will not return."

In addition, the company thanked Dunst, the star and an executive producer, along with creators Robert Funke and Matt Lusky, showrunner Esta Spalding, executive producers George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Charlie McDowell, plus the cast, crew and team at Sony Pictures Television. 

Dunst memorably played Krystal Stubbs, a water park employee that gets caught up in the Founders American Merchandise pyramid scheme, which eventually makes all matters in her life pretty murky.

As a result of the coronavirus, shows such as Netflix's The Society, Teenage Bounty Hunters and I Am Not Okay With This, plus ABC's Stumptown will sadly not continue to keep viewers hooked. 

To keep up with what shows are thriving, scroll for our 2020 guide to all that's been renewed or canceled.  

Patti Perret/Sony/SHOWTIME
Canceled: On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Though it was initially renewed for season two in September 2019, Showtime gave Kirsten Dunst's show the ax in October.

Netflix
Canceled: Glow (Netflix)

Despite having been renewed for a fourth and final season, Glow won't be returning after all. A Netflix spokesperson said that the streaming site decided not to do a fourth season "due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging." 

Netflix
Canceled: Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix)

Teenage Bounty Hunters was canceled after one season at Netflix—another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CW
Ending: Supergirl (The CW)

Supergirl will come to an end after season six, which will premiere midseason in 2021. 

Netflix
Canceled: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

Netflix has canceled its Dark Crystal adaptation after one season. 

ABC
Canceled: Stumptown (ABC)

Despite a renewal in May 2020, Stumptown has become a casualty of the pandemic and will not be returning to ABC for a season two. 

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith
Canceled: United We Fall (ABC)

ABC introduced the new comedy in July, but it was given the ax after one season and eight episodes on air. 

HBO Max
Renewed: Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Selena Gomez will be cooking with more chefs in her home kitchen in a second season on HBO Max. 

Netflix
Canceled: Altered Carbon (Netflix)

Netflix has said goodbye to the drama after two seasons. 

Netflix
Canceled: The Society (Netflix)

Netflix renewed the teen drama in July 2019, but no new scripts had been finished. Due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of production dates and cast availability, the streamer had to let go to the popular show. 

Netflix
Canceled: I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix)

The Netflix drama was quietly renewed for a second season and then canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which would have made filming complicated and costly. 

Phillip Caruso/Hulu
Canceled: High Fidelity (Hulu)

Hulu has said goodbye to the Zoe Kravitz-starring adaptation after one season. 

Hulu
Renewed: Taste the Nation (Hulu)

Padma Lakshmi will be back to make us all hungry in a season two! 

Hulu
Renewed: Love, Victor (Hulu)

Hulu has ordered a second season of the Love, Simon follow up. 

Freeform
Canceled: Siren (Freeform)

Freeform has canceled the mermaid drama after three seasons. 

CW
Renewed: Stargirl (The CW)

Not only has Stargirl been renewed for a second season, but it's officially making the move from DC Universe to The CW. 

Amazon
Renewed: The Boys (Amazon)

The anti-superhero drama will return for a season three on Amazon Prime Video. 

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

The Netflix summer hit will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Ending: Dead To Me (Netflix)

The Netflix comedy will return for a third and final season. 

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Renewed: Hunters (Amazon)

Amazon's nazi-hunting show will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Renewed and Ending: The Crown (Netflix)

The original plan was to end with season five, but now creator Peter Morgan has changed his mind and the series will end after its sixth season, starring Imelda Staunton

Netflix
Ending: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Sabrina's chilling adventures will end after the upcoming fourth season on Netflix. 

The CW
Canceled: Katy Keene (The CW)

The CW has said goodbye to Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene after one season.

Mike Yarish/Netflix
Ending: The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed the comedy for a third and final season.

Netflix
Renewed: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Netflix renewed Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age show for a second season.

NBC
Canceled: Council of Dads (NBC)

NBC has opted to disband the council after one season.

Netflix
Renewed and Ending: Lucifer (Netflix)

Despite previously announcing season five would be the final one for this Tom Ellis drama, Lucifer will return for a sixth—and final—season.

NBC
Renewed: Manifest (NBC)

NBC's big plane mystery is taking off for a third season. 

ABC
Canceled: The Baker and the Beauty (ABC)

This love story is unfortunately over for now.

ABC
Renewed: For Life (ABC)

ABC is in for a season two with this legal drama. 

But don't fret: something tells us Dunst will lead another major series in no time. 

