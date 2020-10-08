Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland Set to Host 2020 CMT Music Awards

Country music fans have another big reason to watch the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, CMT announced that Kane Brown and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland will be two of the famous faces sharing hosting duties for the annual award show.

In a first for CMT, a total of four individual hosts will take the star-studded stage on Oct. 21. Two additional hosts are expected to be revealed closer to air date.

When the announcement was made public, Kane couldn't help but share his excitement.

"The CMT Music Awards have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate," the "Cool Again" singer shared in a statement. "I have so many great memories of the show-from watching as a fan at home to accepting my first industry award win on the CMT stage. I‘m excited to join this year as a first-time host and can't wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year."