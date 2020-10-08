Kylie Jenner's Plunging Thong Bodysuit Might Be Her Sexiest Look Yet

Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday evening with a video that showed off what could be her most daring look of all time: a leopard-print thong bodysuit, complete with a deep v-neck cut and floor-length sash.

The revealing number—which slightly resembled what she wore in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video—highlighted Kylie's cleavage, and as she spun around in a mirror, the rest of her curves, too.

Making the look even more dramatic was Kylie's long blonde extensions that reached all the way to her knees, and which seemingly inspired what she captioned the Instagram Story: "Inches baby."

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also rocked leopard print heels and a set of long, chocolate brown nails. She first debuted the manicure earlier that day, placing the sharp nails on top of a matching Hermés Birkin bag.