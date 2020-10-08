Why the Pandemic Made Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Lineup of Men So Much Better

Despite what sounds like a season far different than any other, Clare Crawley is looking on the bright side.

Not only has Chris Harrison teased an "explosive" first few episodes of The Bachelorette season 16, but the reality hit will also look different in that it was filmed at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, Calif., not Villa de la Vina. And though production was delayed by a few months (from March to June) because of the coronavirus pandemic, it sounds like more good than bad came from the shakeup.

Speaking with People, Clare, 39, opened up about having to wait a little longer to meet her suitors. "There were definitely a lot of emotions," she said. "It was stressful. But there were honestly so many pros to it getting shut down."

What were the pros? An updated roster of men she'd absolutely hit it off with.

"Producers were able to recast some of the guys and get some that were more appropriate for what I was looking for," she said. "I wanted a guy who was genuinely there for me. There was a lot of talk about, ‘Oh, I'm the older Bachelorette, are these guys too young?' But it was also about: Am I too old for them? It went both ways. So we were able to hone in on what everybody was looking for."