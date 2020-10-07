Nikki Bella Preaches "Love and Light" in Response to Social Media Backlash Involving Dwayne Johnson

Preaching positivity.

Nikki Bella took to Instagram last week to share her friend Hiram Garcia's newly published photography book, but before she knew it, the post was receiving comments like "BOYCOTT ALL BELLA PRODUCTS !!!!!" and "Oh noo! TRUMP 2020."

Now, she's using The Bellas Podcast to speak out about what exactly went down.

"We know as authors...how much work you put in to making your first book; to any book you have," Nikki began. "And the minute you get your first book published and it hit shelves, how proud you are. You're just so excited; it's a huge accomplishment. So when I got his in the mail, I just remember that feeling when we dropped Incomparable."

As a result, Nikki wanted to recommend the book to her followers with what she described as "a love post."

"So I put it up, right? I tended to Matteo. He went back down for a nap," she continued. "And then I looked at social media and all of a sudden I was like, 'What the f--k?' I'm like, how did this turn into a political debate?"

As it turns out, the angry commenters weren't necessarily attacking the author or the book, but its subject: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.