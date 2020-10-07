Willow Smith and Tyler Cole Fuel Romance Rumors With His First Red Table Talk Appearance

Willow Smith and Tyler Cole are continuing to fuel romance rumors.
The two sparked speculation after the artist made his debut on her show Red Table Talk with Willow's mom and co-host Jada Pinkett Smith introducing Tyler at the beginning of the Oct. 6 episode.
"Tyler is a talented musician, filmmaker, actor and a close family friend," Jada said, "and he's extremely passionate about today's RTT so we had to have him at the table."
During the chat, Jada, Willow, Tyler and Adrienne Banfield Norris (a.k.a. Gammy) spoke to Ice Cube about his "Contract With Black America," which aims to drive change and equality. In addition, they were joined by Van Jones and Brandon Marshall and talked about voting, police reform, representation and more.
"I feel like a huge dilemma for us as Black people is that the media and the industry want to see us in a certain light," Tyler said at one point. "In the music industry, you're taught that, oh, if you're Black and you rap about violence and money, that's going to make you more money. Labels are going to want to sign you if you're talking about violence more so than if you're a conscious artist."
He then asked Ice Cube how to "break the cycle." "It's really all about having the courage to break the molds when you're an artist," the rapper replied, "and not letting anybody put you in a box, not even your own community."
Tyler's appearance should come as no surprise to Willow's fans. While the two tend to keep their bond out of the spotlight, they've been sparking romance rumors for years. Earlier this year, for instance, Willow and Tyler released their own album, The Anxiety. Tyler also shared a sweet birthday tribute to Willow in 2018.
"Happy birthday to my best friend! Happy Willoween!" he wrote at the time. "You're a queen & I love you so much. Thank you for everything you have done for me. You have touched my life in a way you will never understand. Thank you for helping me through some of the toughest times in my life & joining me in this crazy journey through space. You're the best ever. Let's get back to binge watching these shows & hiking these mountains."