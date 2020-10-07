Chrissy TeigenPeople's Choice AwardsSonglandShop E!VideosPhotos

Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland revealed she’s expecting her second baby with husband Tim Weatherspoon. Keep scrolling to see the surprise pregnancy announcement!

Kelly Rowland is expecting! 

The "Coffee" singer surprised Instagram followers with a special announcement on Oct. 7. Kelly revealed her baby bump on the November cover of Women's Health magazine. 

"SURPRISE!!" she captioned the post. "My @womenshealthmag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!"

This will be the second child for the former Destiny's Child member and husband Tim Weatherspoon. Their son, Titan Weatherspoon, is six years old. 

"We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened," Kelly shared in Women's Health. "And we were just like, ‘Let's see what happens.'" The singer also spoke about not wanting to announce "joyful news" to the public with the world being in turmoil. As noted in her cover story, Kelly was even hesitant to sit for the interview. 

"But you still want to remind people that life is important," she noted. "And being able to have a child…I'm knocking at 40's door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me." 

photos
Kelly Rowland's Pregnancy Style

She discussed her many fans being potentially upset that the star was having a baby before she released her forthcoming studio album.

"I was thinking, 'Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed. They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!'" she explained. "And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.'"

Djeneba Aduayom for Women's Health

Kelly also spoke about keeping a semi-strict eating regimen at home and while working in the studio on her fifth album by not eating after seven p.m. and switching to healthier snacks.

"I don't really count calories," she shared. "Trust me, there are some days when it's hard to look at seeds and nuts and fruit when everybody's got French fries and burgers and Roscoe's chicken and waffles at midnight."

The November issue of Women's Health is available online now.

