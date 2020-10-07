What Chef Curtis Stone Wants Foodies to Know About Restaurants During the Coronavirus

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Chef Curtis Stone knows eating out just isn't the same.

With the coronavirus pandemic still present throughout the country, restaurants have been faced with many restrictions like limited indoor seating. There's also hesitation from many consumers who are staying home and avoiding non-essential businesses.

But nearly seven months after COVID-19 first introduced social distancing and a new normal, Curtis is teaming up with Wallaby Organic to help restaurants in need.

"We have seen all kinds of restaurants go under already," Curtis exclusively shared with E! News. "From high-profile, Michelin star restaurants all the way down to the little mom-and-pop cafes and diners…No one is exempt from something like this. You can't operate your business the way you used to. You have to keep on trying and figure out different ways that you can stay in business and continue to find the support for the employees that you've had for so long."