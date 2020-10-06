Ian Ziering Says He Doesn't "Doubt" Jessica Alba's Claim About 90210 Set Rules

Having worked in Hollywood for many years now, Ian Ziering has surely witnessed many diva moments, but he said that Jessica Alba's experience on the 90210 set just "doesn't make sense."
In an interview with Access Hollywood, the Sharknado star shared, "I can't for the life of me ever imagine a situation where any of the actors would ever say that."
He acknowledged that the no eye contact rule might've come from an assistant director or someone else outside of the cast, but noted, "None of my cast mates ever requested anything like that."
"I'm not doubting that was her experience," he added. "It saddens me because it lessened the experience for her—certainly didn't slow her down in life—but it's hard to hear that there was any negativity on the set."
Ian continued, "If I had known about that I would have shot that down immediately... I didn't even work with her that day but I would've went right over to her and said, 'How are you doing?'"
Ian is not alone in his surprise, as Jason Priestly, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth said they couldn't recall ever issuing that edict when they starred on the show.
And like Ian, Tori wondered on the new 9021OMG podcast if there was a "memo that was, like, going around from the producers or the AD's and we didn't even know."
The former reality star said, "I'm not going to lie to you guys: I was a little horrified when I saw that clip that she said that she wasn't allowed to make eye contact and she had an awful experience because her baby wipes are my favorite... Like, I wipe my child's ass with her baby wipes every single day. I'm so upset right now."
Jennie, on the other hand, joked that it might've been her who created the rule, but didn't remember because she has "the world's worst memory."
Jason Priestly was adamant it wasn't him though, explaining that he never had scenes with her and even if he did, he wouldn't have conducted himself that way. He said in a recent interview, "I always went out of my way to make sure that our guests always felt incredibly welcomed and I would always go and talk to them and make sure they knew this was a place where we wanted them to succeed."
Jessica made the allegations in First We Feast's "Hot Ones" challenge, claiming, "On the set of 90210, I couldn't even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you're, like, trying to do a scene with them." But since then, she's left fans wondering who passed down the order.
Until someone steps forward, this case remains unsolved.
(E! and Access Hollywood are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)