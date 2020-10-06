Chris Evans Fans Marvel Over His Abs and Tattoos in New Video

The temperatures may be dropping, but Chris Evans is turning up the heat with his latest Instagram video.
The 39-year-old actor posted a video of himself backflipping into a pool on Tuesday, Oct. 6. "Last swim before the pool hibernates…(It was freezing!)," the Captain America celeb captioned the footage. "I wonder what it's like to be tan."
However, some fans seemed more focused on the shirtless star's marvel-ous muscles than his form. "I very much appreciate @ChrisEvans' most recent Instagram Story," one follower tweeted. "Abs for days."
Others zoomed in on his tattoos. "HIS ABS ARE SO F--KING TONED AND OMFG THE F--KING TATTOOS IM F--KING SCREAMING," one social media user wrote. "IM NOT OKAY. SIR @ChrisEvans BYE"
Asked another, "Was I the only one that didn't know @ChrisEvans has chest tattoos or…"
Some just appreciated it all—including the cameo by Evans' dog Dodger. As one fan summed it up, "THE TATTOOS. THE ABS. THE DOG. I CANT."
Fans have spotted a few of Evans' tattoos before. In fact, Robert Downey Jr. once revealed that he, Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner all got matching ink.
"Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo," the Iron Man star told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. "And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was [Scarlett] Johansson's idea, and she and [Chris] Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did [Jeremy] Renner, and then we just bullied [Chris] Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it. And each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre."
However, Evans often covers up his tattoos.
"I really like tattoos but the problem is, when you wear a short-sleeve shirt in a movie, that's an extra hour in the makeup chair. So, it's not worth it," he told Maude Garrett for The Hot Hits Live From LA interview in 2014. "I'm all for tattoos, but just somewhere they can be hidden."
