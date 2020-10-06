Tyler Cameron Says Hannah Brown Is a "Different Person" 5 Months After N-Word Controversy

Tyler Cameron has and always will see the good in Hannah Brown.

Ever since meeting on The Bachelorette in 2019, the pair has continued to captive fans with their chemistry. And while their romantic relationship ended, their friendship remains stronger than ever.

During an exclusive interview with E! News, Tyler praised ABC's former Bachelorette for her "growth" nearly five months after she found herself in a scandal.

"She's definitely put in a lot of work into educating herself, learning from her mistakes and growing from that," Tyler exclusively told E! News. "I also think that kind of made her sit down and really realize what the hell has happened this past year and I don't think she had a chance to do that. She's a different person now! She's doing really good. I'm really happy for her and she used that mess up as a way to learn from it and then educate others, which I think is the most important thing you can do."

"When you have a platform like that, that if you screw up, admit you screwed up, and then find a way to sit there, educate yourself and then educate others," Tyler continued.