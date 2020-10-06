Chrissy TeigenPeople's Choice AwardsJennifer LopezShop E!VideosPhotos
The Masked Singer Introduces Questionable Contestant "The Robin" in Sneak Peek

The Masked Singer features a guest this week who appears to be masquerading as one of the panelists in an exclusive sneak peek.

The Masked SingerFox

The Masked Singer might have a new singer to add to the lineup, but the costume is honestly kind of a disappointment. 

In a sneak peek of Wednesday's episode of the Fox reality hit, a new "contestant" takes the stage. It appears to be Robin Thicke with a really big flat cardboard head, but it's definitely not Robin Thicke because he's sitting there with his fellow panelists, just as confused as they are. 

(Something tells us that "The Robin" might actually be the alter ego of frequent guest panelist and Ken Jeong's best frenemy, Joel McHale, but we can't be totally sure.) 

Whoever it is masquerading under the Robin mask, they'll be joining the panel for the Group A playoffs as Sun, Popcorn, Snow Owls and Giraffe return to compete for a spot in the next round. Next week, Group B will return for their playoffs, and then we'll finally meet the last group of contestants: Jellyfish, Squiggly Monster, Lips, Mushroom and Broccoli. 

Last week, The Masked Singer experienced a first for the series as the Gremlin chose not to wait for a vote and just took his mask off anyway, revealing himself to be Mickey Rourke and allowing the rest of Group B (Crocodile, Baby Alien, Serpent, Seahorse and Whatchamacallit) to continue on in the competition. 

You can scroll down to see all of the singers and the clues so far. Please also join us in our obsession with the Snow Owls, the show's first duo contestants. Who is that?? 

Michael Becker/FOX/BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Gremlin: Mickey Rourke

"Check the gremlin manual and you'll see I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees." 

Clues: Checkered history, has a fluffy side and adores all animals, loves to cook. 

 

FOX/Getty Images
Dragon: Busta Rhymes

"If you want a hot clue to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds." 

Clues: His lair is a bit humid, he loves a funky outrageous costume, he's on a quest to be the best, his fire is "dangerous," he switched gears and now he has a lot of gold, a bone, the Statue of Liberty

Revealed to be Busta Rhymes in episode one.

Fox
Sun

"If you're trying to figure out who I am, here's a hint: This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."

Clues: Gold Member, extreme seasons, felt like the center of the universe but the spotlight was too much, Mickey Mouse ears, frozen, A Quiet Place, feels like the sun is a reflection of her 

Fox
Giraffe

"If you're looking for a hint to my identity, you should know I share something in common with a powerful giant."

Clues: He's had a roller coaster career, music is in his blood but he became the butt of jokes when he took a big risk and crashed and burned, $3, drummed up towering success, he's in the driver's seat and he's off to the races 

Fox
Popcorn

"Mirror, mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?"

Clues: Snacks and the City, goldfish wearing hoops, tiger, built a career around love but she's a "hard-corn" hustler, works long nights "rushin'" from one job to the next, meatloaf, snake, apples, a little cheesy, she jet sets to exotic places with royalty

Fox
Snow Owls

"You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it's a tie." 

Clues: We haven't seen them together in a while but now it's time for a family reunion, he's a prankster who once covered their house in snow, a pearl, a rose, Hollywood, Magnolia and "Quarrel Canyon," 

Fox
Crocodile

"A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa." 

Clues: Grew up in Hollywood, a fish in a pineapple, naturally into water, Italy 

Baby Alien

"If you're looking for a hint about this Baby Alien, all you have to do is look to the stars."

Clues: used to be on the Tony Awards stage, the Liberty Bell, roses, sleeps in a crib, "stuck in second gear" 

 

Fox
Seahorse

"Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide."

Clues: Felt trapped by her insecurities, too shy to release the fire burning inside, felt lost in the world, a warthog, always swimming up stream, gets to stop playing tug of war with herself and gets to explore the "dauntless diva" within. 

 

Whatchamacallit

"Some might say that my career had a magical start."

Clues: People think he's shy and he lets others absorb his spotlight, "dance with the stars," candybars, time to turn the tables on the world because he doesn't want to be "hair today," gone tomorrow. 

 

Fox
Serpent

"If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here's the prescription number to my identity." 

 Clues: Library, he wanted to "heal pain," the Caribbean, a book called "How to Get Yourself Out of Debt," a fire extinguisher, his dad helped him get on a path to success by lighting a fire inside him. 

Jellyfish

"I assure you that even though I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20."

Squiggly Monster

"It's very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I'm known for having a lot of hands to latch onto."

Lips

"If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep."

Mushroom

"If you want to know who's behind the mask, you'll need to figure out who's under my hats."

 

Fox
Broccoli

"I'm a broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it's how I got my six-pack."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox. 

