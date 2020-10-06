Jurnee Smollett Reveals the Slightly Embarrassing Way She Met Chris Hemsworth

Parents will be parents everywhere.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired Tuesday, Oct. 6, actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell shared a super relatable and slightly embarrassing moment with her mom.

"I'm about to go to Australia to film a movie with Myles Taylor and Chris Hemsworth," the actress told Ellen DeGeneres. "Chris and I actually met on your show. I met him backstage and I remember meeting him because my mom was flirting with him."

"Well who doesn't flirt with Chris Hemsworth," joked the host. "I flirt with Chris Hemsworth."

The 34-year-old actress continued, "Good for you, should flirt with Chris Hemsworth. I won't be flirting with Chris, just so you guys know. But my mom was telling him that he's 'a tall drink of water.'" To which Ellen agreed, "Well he is a tall drink of water."

Jurnee also shared that she'll be bringing her four-year-old son Hunter Zion Bell to Australia with her and explained the COVID-19 procedures the continent has in place.