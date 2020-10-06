Why Hailey Bieber Refused to Kiss Justin Bieber in Public "for a Long Time"

Hailey Bieber never wanted to pack on the PDA with Justin Bieber. But you know what they say: Never say never.

The model admitted in Vogue Italia on Monday, Oct. 5, that she avoided kissing in public when they began dating, because people were always watching.

"It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all," Hailey said, according to ET's translation of the article. "But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are."

She continued, "For a long time I couldn't do it: I didn't kiss him in public, I didn't like the idea of ​​people watching us at certain moments. ... But I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide."