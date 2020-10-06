A Ghost May or May Not Ruin Terry Bradshaw's Quarantine Plans on The Bradshaw Bunch

Anything ghost in quarantine!
Nationwide shutdowns, travel bans and quarantine measures are starting to take effect on Thursday's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, and Terry Bradshaw is determined to get his loved ones together to weather out the storm that is coronavirus on his sprawling ranch.
In the clip, the NFL legend makes his case via videochat, starting out by telling his three daughters Rachel, Erin and Lacey that he's "got some news."
"I ordered tons of food, drinks and stuff," Terry says as the cameras flash to him and his wife Tammy unpacking a huge box of toilet paper. "What do you say? Grab the kids and the husbands, pack a bag and just come up. We have plenty of room. And let's all stay here together!"
The girls ultimately say yes, but they're hesitant for a few reasons.
"I love you guys, but Dad wakes up every single day, 4 a.m., gets his coffee..." Rachel tells Erin, who adds, "The Eagles are playing, nine weiner dogs running through the kitchen..."
"It's a s--t show," Rachel says. "We're gonna f--king kill each other."
The madness begins before the group can even leave the video chat, as Terry stands up to show off his dachshund-themed underwear.
Cue screams from all three girls, in addition to them asking questions like "What the hell are you wearing?!" or commenting, "That's disgusting!"
Terry later greets Rachel and Erin as they arrive at his house, and we quickly discover what could be the biggest downside to staying at the ranch: it's haunted!
Erin volunteers to stay in the room with "the ghosts," so she'll have a friend until her husband Scott arrives.
Rachel, however, isn't going anywhere near said room.
"I have seen things, I've heard things," she says in a confessional. "I swear one time I made nachos and it ate 'em. I swear to god."
Erin isn't buying it: "Rachel, you didn't have a damn ghost eat your f--king nachos. You probably drank too much wine and ate 'em yourself."
Talk about sisterly bonding!
See how the entire fam adjusts to quarantine living on Thursday's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch.