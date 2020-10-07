How JoAnna Garcia Swisher Made It Through Her "Year of Tremendous Heartache"

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, any interest in being our new best friend so we can turn to you for advice?
The Sweet Magnolias star and co-founder of The Happy Place, a lifestyle destination for all things home and happiness, opened up about her self-care routine to E! News and we guarantee you will be inspired by her sweet outlook on life, love and looking for the lessons in every moment.
Not only did she dish on her fun go-to indulgence and favorite way to break a sweat, but Garcia Swisher also shared how she's made it through "a year of tremendous heartache and change."
Read on to hear how the 41-year-old is going on a bonding adventure with husband Nick Swisher and their daughters Emerson, 7, and Sailor, 4, while also finding time for herself...
Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:
Thank you. Thank you for the blessings that bring me joy and comfort. Thank you for the hard lessons that bring me sadness and uncertainty. Thank you for the strength to keep moving forward and the creativity to keep dreaming.
The First Thing You Do in the Morning:
I make my coffee and sneak out to the front porch and watch the sun peek through the trees. It's truly one of my favorite moments of the day.
Three Things You Try to Do Each Day:
I recently lost my father and then lockdown came shortly after. Needless to say, it's been a year of tremendous heartache and change. But there have also been some beautiful bright spots. Each day I allow myself to feel the grief of the loss of my best friend; I take the time to say out loud the things I'm most grateful for; and I give myself some time to day dream!
Social Media Accounts You Follow for Positivity:
Tabitha Brown is a little slice of heaven. Not only does she radiate joy...she also got me to grill up some BBQ jackfruit! Love her!
Your Favorite Way to Break a Sweat Right Now:
Family bike rides are big for us right now and I always try to carve out thirty minutes for pilates with Andrea Rodgers and foam rolling with Lauren Roxburgh.
Your Go-To Snack:
Cheese and crackers.
Your Go-To Healthy Recipe:
I purchased an air fryer during quarantine and use it almost daily! I will air-fry almost anything at the moment. Nothing is safe!
Your Go-To Indulgence:
Wine!
Your Go-To Easy Beauty Routine:
I start and end the day with my Lumi for a deep clean and then I massage my serums, sunscreens or face products in with Nurse Jamie's NuVibe amethyst face massager.
No. 1 Self-Care Tip:
Talk it out! Whether it's a therapist, healer, partner or friend...sharing your thoughts and fears with someone is a powerful self care tool. We are all way more alike than we are different and the more we understand that, the more room we will all have to feel the love and light.
What Is Making You the Happiest Right Now:
The uninterrupted time I'm getting to spend with my family. We just rented an RV and are taking a few weeks to just adventure a little. It's priceless.
Reading Recommendation:
I recently have been sharing all of my book recommendations on The Happy Place! Head there for the complete list!
Sweet Magnolias is streaming on Netflix.