Chris Harrison Addresses the "Wild Rumors" About Clare Crawley's Bachelorette Season

Chris Harrison is staying tight-lipped.

On Monday, Oct. 5's episode of Daily Pop, E!'s Carissa Culiner grilled The Bachelorette host for details on Clare Crawley's upcoming season, including reports that her romantic journey ended prematurely and was replaced by Tayshia Adams.

However, Chris refused to drop any spoilers as he started off, "Clare is the Bachelorette."

"This whole season is all about her finding love," he continued. "Lord knows she waited long enough, I mean, she is our longest reigning Bachelorette ever."

As Chris reminded Daily Pop viewers, Clare's season of The Bachelorette was about to begin when production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The longtime Bachelor host explained, "We were hours away when we hit the pause button for about six months and then she had to go home and just think about being the Bachelorette. So, we were bound and determined to make this happen for her."