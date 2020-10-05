RHOC's Kelly Dodd Defends Bridal Shower and "Drunk Wives Matter" Hat

Bridal shower backlash.

Kelly Dodd celebrated her impending nuptials to fiancé Rick Leventhal with a bridal shower on Sunday, Oct. 4, and several of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars—Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, along with newcomer Elizabeth Vargas—were in attendance. However, fans of the show weren't exactly thrilled to see the celebration all over social media.

For starters, guests didn't appear to be wearing masks or attempting to social distance despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This was according to Kelly's own photos, which were left with comments such as, "Looks like a great Covid party!" and "Useless waste of time too many sick and dying...I guess it has to hit home and I don't wish that on anyone,"

"yeah if you are compromised...let's talk about the people losing their businesses and losing their jobs and looting and alcoholism and divorce rates..." Kelly responded to the latter. "I think the cure is worse than the disease...shutting down the economy...I feel bad for everyone!"

The lack of masks and social distancing weren't the only things that left RHOC fans upset, though.