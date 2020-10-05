The Crown Released the First Photo of Princess Diana's Wedding Dress and It's Stunning

Season four of The Crown just might be the most dramatic—and glamorous—yet.

Last week, Netflix released a first glimpse at Emma Corrin as Princess Diana with a series of jaw-dropping photos that proved the 24-year-old actress is the spitting image of the late royal. And now, we've been given the official first look at Corrin in Princess Diana's wedding dress, an iconic design that's bound to mesmerize viewers who watched her and Prince Charles' royal wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral.

Though Princess Diana's 1981 gown was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, The Crown costume designer Amy Roberts "wanted to capture the same spirit and style" of the original "without creating a replica," according to the show's Twitter account. In the photo, Corrin is seen posing as she daintily looks to one side with her hands clasped while sporting Diana's instantly-recognizable hairdo.

In an interview with The Times, Corrin said stepping into this role with such high expectations has been "overwhelming since the beginning," and that she wants to do Diana "proud." She said, "I know that's strange and cheesy, but I feel like I know her."