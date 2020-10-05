Rebel Wilson Hits a New Milestone In Her "Year of Heath" Weight Loss Journey

Just call her "Fit Amy!"

Rebel Wilson is on a weight loss mission and is keeping fans updated on each milestone moment. On Sunday, Oct. 4, the Isn't It Romantic actress posted a photo on Instagram of herself on top of a hilltop in a classic superhero pose.

"Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing Cup for a great week ahead x this week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am) and went on a hike," the caption began, "...even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint' is probably someone else's ‘slow jog')."

She also added, "I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg's away from my goal weight! Rebs x," which translates to 6.61 pounds to go.

The 40-year-old actress has been consistent (and accountable) with her weight loss updates on her Instagram. In August she posted, "8kg's to go until I hit my goal—hopefully I can do it by the end of the year."