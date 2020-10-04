Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Powerful SNL Performance: "Protect Black Women"

Megan Thee Stallion stole the show during the season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

The Houston-based rapper took to the famous studio 8H stage on Saturday, Oct. 3. There, she gave one powerful performance and shared a moving message about the Black Lives Matter movement. Kicking things off, Megan belted out the lyrics to her hit remix "Savage," which featured Beyoncé's vocals.

For her performance, the 25-year-old star donned a black-and-white outfit that featured eye-catching geometric lines and shapes. However, Megan's bewitching ensemble wasn't the only thing to catch people's attention. The message "Protect Black Women" was displayed on a screen.

Shortly after her performance, Malcolm X's famous 1962 speech "Who Taught You to Hate Yourself" played in the background. "The most disrespected, unprotected, neglected person in America is the Black woman," the audio clip began. "Who taught you to hate the texture of your hair, the color of your skin, the shape of your nose? Who taught you to hate yourself from the top of your head to the soles of your feet?"