Victoria Beckham's New Posh Spice Collection Will Make You "Wannabe" Glam

Alexa, play Spice Girls' "Wannabe."

Victoria Beckham's latest collection will make you want to live out your '90s fantasy. The fashion and beauty mogul recently launched a Posh Spice-inspired lipstick line, which is chock-full of shades reminiscent of the '90s. From chocolates to nudes to mauves and a look-at-me red, the lipstick collection screams glam.

"Posh Is Back," the star shared on Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 3. Her eponymous beauty brand added, "Posh is an ode to our lifelong journeys of self-discovery as women."

And while Victoria has transformed from an international pop star to an award-winning fashion designer and now beauty extraordinaire, her time as a Spice Girl hasn't been lost on her. Earlier this week, the 46-year-old multihyphenate opened up about how her stage name was given to her and what it represents years later.

"I was given the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops Magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls," Victoria shared on her namesake brand's Instagram.