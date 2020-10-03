VOTE NOW

Check Out All Your Favorite TV Shows Nominated for 2020 People's Choice Awards!

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 03, 2020
2020 People's Choice Awards
NOV. 16, 2020
Put down the remote and pull up a seat! 

No more bingewatching, no more tweeting, now its time to vote for all of your favorites series for the E! People's Choice Awards! All the nominees for the most talked about TV Shows of 2020 are finally here. From fun reality shows that swept the world off its feet like Love Is Blind to the docuseries that took the world by storm Tiger King, this year was a great year for television. 

Fan favorites like Schitt's Creek, Riverdale, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Grey's Anatomy also made the impressive list of 2020 noms.

We've got your final list ready to vote on, and with all the great programming 2020 had to offer, its going to be a close call.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to check out all the TV shows nominated for 2020 PCAs.

To see if any of them take home the prize, be sure to tune into the live show on Nov. 15.

Voting is now open until Oct. 23 so make sure your voice is heard!

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m., only on E!
Pop TV
Schitt's Creek

The Comedy Show of 2020

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Netflix
Tiger King

The Show of 2020

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Vh1
RuPaul's Drag Race

The Competition Show of 2020

Netflix
Dead To Me

The Comedy Show of 2020

AMC
The Walking Dead

The Drama Show of 2020

HBO
Insecure

The Comedy Show of 2020

TLC
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The Reality Show of 2020

E!
Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Reality Show of 2020

Bravo
Below Deck Mediterannean

The Reality Show of 2020

David Moir/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Top Chef

The Competition Show of 2020

Freeform
Grown-ish

The Comedy Show of 2020

NBC
Cheer

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

VH1
Love & Hip Hop: New York

The Reality Show of 2020

ABC
The Bachelor

The Competition Show of 2020

The Show of 2020

Ryan Collerd/Netflix
Queer Eye

The Reality Show of 2020

The CW
The Flash

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Reality Show of 2020

Syfy
Wynonna Earp

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

ABC/Eric McCandless
American Idol

The Competition Show of 2020

The CW
Supergirl

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

Chris Reardon/Netflix
Locke & Key

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

YouTube/CBS
The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

Hulu
Normal People

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

NBC
This Is Us

The Drama Show of 2020

The Show of 2020

Netflix
Never Have I Ever

The Show of 2020

The Comedy Show of 2020

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

The CW
Riverdale

The Drama Show of 2020

ABC
Modern Family

The Comedy Show of 2020

ABC
Grey's Anatomy

The Show of 2020

The Drama Show of 2020

ABC/Randy Holmes
Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m., only on E!

