Embrace The Force In Style With the Star Wars x Pandora Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ready to make a fashionable visit to a galaxy far, far away? Good, 'cause the Star Wars x Pandora Collection is ready to take you there!
The new Star Wars collection features 12 pieces, including 10 charms, a bracelet and a limited-edition collector's charm. Plus, the collection is sustainably made from 71% recycled metals. There's tons of ways to show off your fandom in style, from the double dangle charm featuring Princess Leia to the limited edition 3D logo charm, and even a Darth Vader charm, if the dark side is more your speed. And yes, there is a charm of The Child. How could they leave out the cutest little Jedi in the galaxy?
The Star Wars x Pandora Collection is available now. Stock your cart in lightspeed by shopping our must-haves below!
Pandora Moments Star Wars Snake Chain Clasp Bracelet
First things first: you need a bracelet to help you hold all your new Star Wars charms, and this is the one for the job. It's hand-finished in sterling silver with a snake chain, using the iconic Star Wars logo as a clasp. Now you just need to load it up, and we have some must-have charm recommendations for you...
Star Wars Princess Leia Double Dangle Charm
Gone but not forgotten, the universe's most beloved princess gets her due with this double dangle charm. The top disc shows off Leia's face in 3D, and it's framed by blue crystals. It sits atop a back disk covered in shimmering blue enamel, and an engraving that says, "Don't mess with this Princess." Damn straight. There's also blue cubic zirconia, so you'll. always glitter like space royalty.
Star Wars Shining 3D Logo Charm
If you're a fan of gold (and of Star Wars, of course), this 18k gold-plated charm featuring the film's recognizable logo needs to go home with you. It features hand-applied black enamel details to highlight each letter, with cut-out stars on the sides. You can slide it on a bracelet, or even wear it on its own on a chain around your neck. Make sure you act fast, though, because this charm is limited edition.
Star Wars Lightsaber Double Dangle Charm
Inspired by the opening of each film, this Lightsaber double dangle charm sits atop a galaxy of stars, with two crossed light sabers reminding you of the battle between good and evil. And that galaxy shows through courtesy of sparkling blue enamel on the back panel, with an engraving reading, "May the Force be with you" on the back.
Star Wars The Child Charm
And because no Star Wars product round-up is complete without The Child, here he is! He's hand-finished in sterling silver with hand-applied black enamel details, with his wee hand outstretched to let The Force flow through him. And no, we wouldn't judge you at all if you just stacked your bracelet full of The Child.
In case you're looking for something fun to wear on Halloween, try one of these cute, comfy and cozy costumes! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!