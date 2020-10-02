Every Time Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family Made Us Fall Deeper in Love

Kelly Ripa's had a lot of roles in her 50 years on the planet.

Star of now-defunct daytime soap opera All My Children. Long-running co-host of the Live morning show, currently alongside pal Ryan Seacrest. Star of ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. Spokeswoman extraordinaire. Clapback queen.

But, as the TV personality would likely tell you herself, none of these gigs even hold a candle to the role of mother to her three children with husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos. After meeting the hunk on the set of AMC in 1995—where her Hayley Vaughan fell in love with his Mateo Santos—life imitated art, and the two eloped on May 1, 1996. A year later, the welcomed their first child, son Michael Joseph. Daughter Lola Grace would arrive in 2001, followed by Joaquin Antonio in 2003.

As her kids have blossomed into young adults themselves, with Mom sharing stories about their lives on daily television all along the way, the Ripa-Consuelos household has grown into something of a national obsession. Maybe it's their startling good looks or their charming charisma. Maybe it's just the way Lola isn't afraid to read her parents to filth on the internet.