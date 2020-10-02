VOTE NOW

People's Choice Awards Voting Is Live
Anne Hathaway Is Here to Terrorize Kids In First Trailer For Roald Dahl's The Witches

HBO Max released the first trailer for Roald Dahl's The Witches starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock and Jahzir Kadeem Bruno. Scroll on to see a sneak peek.

Warner Bros.

Anne Hathaway has transformed into the Grand High Witch!

The Oscar winner is taking on the menacing character from Roald Dahl's 1983 fantasy novel The Witches in HBO Max's upcoming film, Roald Dahl's The Witches. The movie, which was originally set to be released in theaters, is now coming to the streaming service on Oct. 22, just in time for Halloween. On Friday, Oct. 2, Warner Bros. released the first trailer, featuring Hathaway, Octavia Spencer—and a lot of must-see moments. In one scene fans even see Hathaway take off her wig and debut a completely bald head.

As book lovers may know, the story centers on a young boy (Jahzir Bruno) who stumbles upon a secret coven of witches while staying at a hotel. After making the discovery, the boy—with the help of his loving grandmother (Spencer)—try to stop the witches from turning all the world's children into mice.

The film, directed by Robert Zemeckis, features Chris Rock as the narrator.

Anne Hathaway's Best Roles

Stanley Tucci also stars in the highly anticipated film, in which he reunites with his Devil Wears Prada co-star, Hathaway. In the trailer, viewers see Hathaway go toe-to-toe with Tucci, who plays the hotel manager unknowingly hosting the witches' convention.

As Hathaway's characters asks Tucci's, "What would you do if there were mice running all around this hotel?"

Taking a beat, he replies, "I would call the exterminator."

See the witches try to take over in the first trailer for Roald Dahl's The Witches above!

Roald Dahl's The Witches premieres on HBO Max on Oct. 22.

